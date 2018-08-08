Super League: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (Fri)

From the section

George Williams has been out since June with a knee injury

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 10, August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Half-back George Williams and prop Ryan Sutton both return for Wigan Warriors following knee injuries.

Prop Ben Flower is in line to make his 150th appearance while academy prop Oliver Partington could make his debut.

Castleford Tigers, who would go second with a win, have named centre Jake Webster, back-rower Joe Wardle and prop Will Maher in their squad.

Recent signing centre Peter Mata'utia, full-back Calum Turner and hooker Jacques O'Neill all drop out.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams, Woods.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Maher, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.