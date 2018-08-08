Super League: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

From the section

Catalans Dragons have rested Josh Drinkwater (left) but Kenny Edwards (right) remains in the squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 10, August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington Wolves have Sitaleki Akauola, Bodene Thompson and Morgan Smith in the squad for Friday's Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal.

Wolves booked their final place with victory over Leeds on Sunday.

Catalans are without back-rower Greg Bird, after he failed in an appeal against a four-game suspension.

Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot and Josh Drinkwater are all rested by boss Steve McNamara.

The Dragons shocked St Helens in their semi-final, bringing the Saints' 14-game unbeaten run to an end.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K. Brown, M. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, T. King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Roberts, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Garcia, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Goudemand, Edwards.