Super League: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons have rested several players
Catalans Dragons have rested Josh Drinkwater (left) but Kenny Edwards (right) remains in the squad
Betfred Super League
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 10, August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington Wolves have Sitaleki Akauola, Bodene Thompson and Morgan Smith in the squad for Friday's Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal.

Wolves booked their final place with victory over Leeds on Sunday.

Catalans are without back-rower Greg Bird, after he failed in an appeal against a four-game suspension.

Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot and Josh Drinkwater are all rested by boss Steve McNamara.

The Dragons shocked St Helens in their semi-final, bringing the Saints' 14-game unbeaten run to an end.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K. Brown, M. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, T. King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Roberts, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Garcia, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Goudemand, Edwards.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired