Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Dean Hadley spent 2017 on the books of Wakefield during a loan spell

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 10, August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC welcome back versatile forward Dean Hadley and prop Chris Green after the duo missed the derby defeat by Hull KR in the final regular season round.

Hadley, who spent the 2017 season on loan to Wakefield, and Green replace Jez Litten and Jack Downs.

Wakefield Trinity, who dismantled Hull 72-10 in the penultimate game of the regular season, make just one change.

Prop Anthony England has been restored after injury, with centre Joe Arundel dropping out of the squad.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Lane, Matongo, Harris.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashhurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.