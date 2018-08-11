Qualifiers: Leeds Rhinos beat Toulouse 48-22 but Ryan Hall knee injury sours victory

Ryan Hall is heading for the Sydney Roosters at the end of the season

Betfred Qualifiers Leeds (20) 48 Tries: Dwyer 2, Moon 2, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Golding Goals: Sutcliffe 6 Toulouse (16) 22 Tries: Canet, Ader, Puech, Centrone Goals: Kheirallah 3

Leeds Rhinos scored nine tries against a plucky Toulouse side to begin their Qualifiers campaign with victory, that was overshadowed by potentially serious injury to winger Ryan Hall.

Hall, who scored, looked to twist his knee while trying to step past an opponent and was withdrawn immediately.

The first-half was tight, Leeds just edging the contest by 20-16.

However the Rhinos' superior conditioning and experience saw them blow out the score after the break.

Joel Moon and Brad Dwyer ended with doubles, while Hall, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, unorthodox half-back Carl Ablett and Ashton Golding crossed for the home side.

Toulouse, who finished third in the Championship, caused problems in the first-40 and were rewarded with tries for Bastien Ader, Bastien Canet, Maxime Puech and Chris Centrone.

Leeds: L. Sutcliffe; T. Briscoe, Keinhorst, Moon, Hall; Ablett, Myler, Singleton, Dwyer, Crosby, Ferres, Jones-Buchanan, Cuthbertson.

Replacements: Golding, Mullally, Peteru, Oledzki.

Toulouse: Kheirallah; Marcon, Centrone, Ader, Maurel; Ford, Barthau; Bretherton, Marion, Rapira, Canet, Mika, Boyer.

Replacements: Robin, Puech, Hepi, Pettybourne.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL)