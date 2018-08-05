BBC Sport - Challenge Cup semi-final: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos highlights
Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as Warrington Wolves score eight tries to thrash Leeds Rhinos and set up a Challenge Cup final against Catalans Dragons at Wembley on 25 August.
MATCH REPORT: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos
Available to UK users only.
