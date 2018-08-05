BBC Sport - Challenge Cup semi-final: Tom Lineham runs 90 metres to score for Warrington Wolves

Watch: Lineham's amazing 90-metre run for Warrington try

Warrington Wolves' Tom Lineham breaks clear of Leeds Rhinos tacklers to race 90 metres to give his side the lead in their Challenge Cup semi-final.

MATCH REPORT: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

