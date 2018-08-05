BBC Sport - Challenge Cup semi-final: St Helens 16-35 Catalans Dragons highlights
Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens
Catalans Dragons stun Super League leaders St Helens as a brilliant first-half performance is enough to secure their place at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final for only the second time in their history.
MATCH REPORT: St Helens 16-35 Catalans Dragons
