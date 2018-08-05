BBC Sport - Challenge Cup semi-final: Ben Garcia scores his second try to increase Catalans' lead
Watch: Garcia scores second to give Catalans huge lead
- From the section Rugby League
Forward Ben Garcia bursts over the line to score his second try of the afternoon to give the Catalans Dragons' a huge first-half lead in the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.
WATCH MORE: St Helens v Catalans Dragons
Available to UK users only.
