BBC Sport - Women's Challenge Cup 2018: Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win final
Highlights: Leeds Rhinos win dramatic Women's Challenge Cup
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos come from behind to beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 in a dramatic Women's Challenge Cup final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
