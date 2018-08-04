BBC Sport - Women's Challenge Cup 2018: Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win final

Highlights: Leeds Rhinos win dramatic Women's Challenge Cup

Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos come from behind to beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 in a dramatic Women's Challenge Cup final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

