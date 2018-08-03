Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (Sun)

England winger Ryan Hall was Leeds' hero in the 2014 final against Castleford with an inspired try

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: The University of Bolton Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 August Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Sydney Roosters-bound winger Ryan Hall can move closer to a trophy-winning finish to his Leeds Rhinos career as he returns to the side.

Hall, full-back Jack Walker and Richie Myler return after injury, while props Mikolaj Oledzki and Adam Cuthbertson come in after becoming new fathers.

Warrington still have hopes of Super League and Challenge Cup success in head coach Steve Price's first season.

Ben Pomeroy comes into the squad in the place of George King.

Both sides can call on a veteran of the past millennium for this game, with old foes and international team-mates Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Ben Westwood - both 37 - available for the Rhinos and Wire respectively.

Form going into this tie, a repeat of the 1936, 2010 and 2012 finals and most recently the 2014 semi-final, favours Warrington, who are fourth in Super League heading into the Super 8s.

Leeds missed out on the top eight, a blow to their hopes of defending the title they won in 2017, but this competition can resurrect their season.

Current head coach Kevin Sinfield lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2015, the latter one of three honours he won in his final season and Hall would love to enjoy a similar farewell.

"I'm excited," Hall told BBC Sport. "It's my last season for the club and hopefully I can get the job done and get to Wembley again, it would be a great way to finish my 12-year stint.

"It's a tough task we've set ourselves because we've not been playing the best and Warrington have, they've been playing really well and they're a good team.

"It would be fitting if I did leave in that way, others who have left the club before have gone out on a high, it would be nice to follow suit."

Warrington have their own departing stars, notably Tyrone Roberts who ends his stint in England to return to his native Australia at the end of the season.

"It was one of my goals [to win a trophy] when I made the decision to come here," said Roberts. "I'm doing what I can for this team. Whatever happens next season, I'll leave that until the end of the year when I'm finished."

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters

Warrington (from): Akauola, K. Brown, M. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, T. King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood