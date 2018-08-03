Jansin Turgut: Salford Red Devils sign Hull FC outside-back

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson.
Salford head coach Ian Watson says new signing Jansin Turgut wants to "prove his Super League credentials"

Salford Red Devils have signed outside-back Jansin Turgut on a short-term deal from Hull FC as they battle to retain their Super League status.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for Salford in The Qualifiers after they finished the season second-bottom.

Turgut has played 20 times for Hull and is a former England Academy captain.

Boss Ian Watson told Salford's website: "He's backed himself to come here and prove his Super League credentials as he's on the lookout for a new club."

Salford begin their Qualifiers fixtures with a trip to Hull Kingston Rovers' KCOM Craven Park on Friday 10 August.

