Liam Finn: Newcastle Thunder to sign Wakefield Trinity half-back for 2019

Liam Finn
Liam Finn has captained Ireland at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups

Ireland international half-back Liam Finn will join Newcastle Thunder as a player for 2019, and take up a coaching position at current club Wakefield.

The 34-year-old, who has played more than 400 first-grade games and featured at three World Cups, will extend his playing career at Kingston Park.

Finn is currently on loan to Widnes, his sixth club in a career which took in Featherstone and Castleford stints.

"I'm looking forward to getting started," he told BBC Newcastle.

"It's a new challenge, something a bit different for me being outside the rugby league heartlands.

"When I'd spoken to Jason [Payne - head coach] he sold me the club, what they're trying to achieve, how they've built from the ground up and now the time is right to have a crack at getting out of League One.

"His vision for the club really appealed to me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired