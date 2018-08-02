Liam Finn: Newcastle Thunder to sign Wakefield Trinity half-back for 2019

Liam Finn has captained Ireland at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups

Ireland international half-back Liam Finn will join Newcastle Thunder as a player for 2019, and take up a coaching position at current club Wakefield.

The 34-year-old, who has played more than 400 first-grade games and featured at three World Cups, will extend his playing career at Kingston Park.

Finn is currently on loan to Widnes, his sixth club in a career which took in Featherstone and Castleford stints.

"I'm looking forward to getting started," he told BBC Newcastle.

"It's a new challenge, something a bit different for me being outside the rugby league heartlands.

"When I'd spoken to Jason [Payne - head coach] he sold me the club, what they're trying to achieve, how they've built from the ground up and now the time is right to have a crack at getting out of League One.

"His vision for the club really appealed to me."