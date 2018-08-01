Aaron Heremaia: Widnes hooker to retire at the end of the season

Aaron Heremaia has scored one try for Widnes in Super League this season

Widnes Vikings hooker Aaron Heremaia will retire from playing at the end of the Super League season.

The 35-year old former New Zealand international has made 98 appearances for the Vikings since joining from Hull FC in 2015.

The Auckland-born player has also had spells at Leigh Centurions and New Zealand Warriors, and won one international cap in 2010.

"I feel it's the right time to move on to the next stage of my life," he said.

"It's been a whirlwind kind of career for me, having only made my top-flight debut at 25.

"In that time, I've been able to represent my country, play in an NRL Grand Final and also play in a Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

"I'm very proud of what I have achieved in the game."