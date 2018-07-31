Greg Bird: Catalans forward to miss Challenge Cup semi-final through suspension

Greg Bird was also fined £500

Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird will miss the Challenge Cup semi-final after being given a four-game suspension.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to, but challenged the severity of his dangerous contact charge after Catalans' defeat by Wigan on Friday.

But it was upheld by the tribunal, so he will also miss the French side's first three games of the 2018 Super 8s.

Catalans will face league leaders St Helens in the first of Sunday's semi-final double header in Bolton.