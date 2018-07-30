Remi Casty: Catalans Dragons prop signs new two-year deal
- From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons prop Remi Casty has signed a new two-year deal.
The 33-year-old France international has made 264 Super League appearances in two spells with the club and has helped them to a top-eight finish this season.
He told the club website: "I am proud and happy to extend my contract for two more seasons.
"The years go by but I still have the mental and physical freshness to give everything for the Dragons."