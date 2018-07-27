Joey Lussick: Salford Red Devils sign hooker from Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Joey Lussick is the younger brother of former Sea Eagles teammate Darcy Lussick, who now plays for Toronto

Salford have signed Australian hooker Joey Lussick from the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles for the rest of the 2018 season.

The 22-year-old scored a try on his NRL debut against St George Illawarra Dragons last year and has played for Australia's Schoolboys team.

"Joey is a strong player to add to our group at this time," Salford head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

"He will add some solid support alongside Josh Wood," he added.