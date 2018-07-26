Craig Hall and Ben Crooks: Leigh Centurions loan duo to Hull KR with three in return

Ben Crooks and Craig Hall in less-friendly times

Hull KR have re-signed full-back Craig Hall and centre Ben Crooks on loan from Leigh Centurions, with three players moving in the opposite direction.

Prop Jordan Walne, back-rower Josh Johnson and full-back Will Dagger move to the Championship side, who have seen players depart amid financial issues.

Hall, 30, spent four seasons in East Hull, scoring 42 tries in 80 games before joining Wakefield in 2015.

Ex-Hull FC player Crooks, 25, has 64 tries in 130 career appearances.

He and Hall will have the opportunity to face their former club in Friday's Super League derby at the KCOM Stadium.

"They've both got good skills, speed and height," head coach Tim Sheens said. "So we can kick towards them using the kicking games of Danny McGuire, Todd Carney and Chris Atkin.

"I'm hoping that we'll look a lot stronger out wide and we'll find those combinations maybe starting at the derby."