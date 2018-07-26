Peter Mata'utia: Castleford sign Samoan international full-back from Leigh
-
- From the section Rugby League
Castleford have signed Leigh Centurions full-back Peter Mata'utia.
The 27-year-old will leave Leigh immediately in a loan deal until the end of the season before starting a three-year contract at the Jungle.
The Samoa international has spent time with Australia NRL sides Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons before moving to Leigh this season.
"Castleford as a club excites me and I can't wait to get playing with this team," Mata'utia told the club website.
"Everyone I have spoken to raves about this club, about the coaching environment and the passionate fans, and I'm just really excited to pull on a Castleford shirt and experience my first game here."