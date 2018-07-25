Hull FC: Danny Washbrook & Josh Bowden sign new contracts

Danny Washbrook has made more than 200 appearances for Hull FC

Hull FC have given new deals to utility player Danny Washbrook and prop Josh Bowden.

Veteran Washbrook, 32, has extended his contract by another year, while 26-year-old Bowden has signed a two-year-contract extension.

After making more than 200 appearances for the Airlie Birds, 2019 will be Washbrook's testimonial year.

Bowden is currently out with a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

He told the club website: "I'm really happy to get the deal over the line. To be sat on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury and have the contract signed is really reassuring to me."