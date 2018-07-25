Leigh Centurions: 'Large number' of players to leave Championship club

Leigh have won 14 of their past 16 games but are a point outside the top four with a game to play before the split

A "large number" of players will have to leave Leigh Centurions because of financial difficulties, according to owner Derek Beaumont.

After relegation from Super League last season, the Centurions need to finish in the top four of the Championship to seal a place in the 2018 Qualifiers.

Leigh are sixth and a point adrift with one regular season game left.

Bodene Thompson joined Warrington until the end of the season on Wednesday, with more departures anticipated.

The club had income of £1.7m during the 2017 season when they were in Super League, but that figure dropped to £1.2m for this season and will drop further to £200,000 for 2019 if they fail to return to the top flight.

"I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others, but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline," Beaumont said ahead of Leigh's home game against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

"To that end I must act in the best interests of the club's ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season's fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.

"I am committed to ensuring the club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the club forward."