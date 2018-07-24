Danny Bridge: Referee assault results in nine-month ban for Oldham player

Danny Bridge began his professional first grade career with Warrington

Oldham's Danny Bridge has been banned for nine months after he was found guilty of physically assaulting a match official.

Bridge, 25, was given a Grade F charge by the the Rugby Football League following an incident in Oldham's 15-8 defeat by Keighley on Friday, 13 July.

The ban rules the former Warrington back rower, also fined £75, out for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Grade F charges carry a minimum eight-plus game penalty.

Previous offences saw then-Salford back-rower Gareth Hock receive a seven game ban for a Grade E charge in 2014.

The charge of making contact with referees - a less severe grade of offence - saw Widnes back-rower Chris Houston banned for two games.