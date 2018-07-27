Super League: Widnes Vikings v Castleford Tigers
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Sunday, 29 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Widnes Vikings could give debuts to new signings Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, after they joined from Leigh and Wakefield respectively.
Chris Dean also returns for Widnes, who sit bottom of the Super League table.
Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes four changes from the squad named for the defeat by Huddersfield Giants.
Mike McMeeken, Calum Turner, Jacques O'Neill and new signing Peter Mata'utia come in for Matt Cook, Jake Webster, Grant Millington and Lewis Peachey.
Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Moors, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.
Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Farnworth, Finn, Hanbury, Hansen, Hauraki, Ince, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.