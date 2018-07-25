Super League: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Michael McIlorum missed Wigan's most recent Grand Final win in 2016 with an ankle injury

Betfred Super League Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 27 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans hooker Michael McIlorum is set to face his former club Wigan after being named in the Dragons' 19-man squad for Friday's Super League match.

McIlorum played in two Grand Final wins for Wigan before leaving at the end of last season and has helped French club Catalans secure a top-eight finish.

Injury-hit Wigan were beaten by leaders St Helens in their previous outing.

Chris Hankinson retains his place after impressing at centre on his debut after joining from Championship side Swinton.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hankinson, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.

Catalans Dragons (from): Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Moa, Anderson, Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, McIlorum, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Gigot, Goudemand, Edwards.