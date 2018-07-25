Super League: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is back for Leeds after a minor knee operation

Betfred Super League Venue: The AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 27 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford are set to give a debut to half-back Jackson Hastings, who joined the Red Devils earlier this month after being released by NRL club Manly.

Full-back Niall Evalds keeps his place after returning from injury against Catalans on Saturday.

Leeds have named an 18-man squad but hope to add a new signing to their team before Friday's Super League match.

Forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan (knee) and Nathaniel Peteru (bicep) are available for the reigning champions.

The two sides will meet again in the Qualifiers as both are certain to finish in Super League's bottom four after 23 games.

Salford Red Devils (from): Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Bennion, Chamberlain, Burke, Hastings.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, T Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Peteru, Handley, Smith, Walters, L Briscoe, Crosby.