Super League: Hull FC v Hull KR

Josh Griffin of Hull FC
Josh Griffin last played for Hull FC in their derby win over Hull KR at Magic Weekend in May
Betfred Super League
Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 27 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back centre Josh Griffin and forward Sika Manu from injury and suspension respectively for Friday's local derby against Hull KR.

Dean Hadley (ankle) is ruled out, and Joe Westerman will miss the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Hull KR have named an 18-man squad but are awaiting clearance before they can add Australian half-back Todd Carney, who is set to make his debut.

Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe and James Greenwood are suspended.

Hull FC have won both games between the two clubs so far this season.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave. Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Downs, Matongo, Harris.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Scruton, Blair, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Wardill, Oakes, Dagger, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired