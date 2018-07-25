Super League: Hull FC v Hull KR

Josh Griffin last played for Hull FC in their derby win over Hull KR at Magic Weekend in May

Betfred Super League Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 27 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back centre Josh Griffin and forward Sika Manu from injury and suspension respectively for Friday's local derby against Hull KR.

Dean Hadley (ankle) is ruled out, and Joe Westerman will miss the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Hull KR have named an 18-man squad but are awaiting clearance before they can add Australian half-back Todd Carney, who is set to make his debut.

Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe and James Greenwood are suspended.

Hull FC have won both games between the two clubs so far this season.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave. Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Downs, Matongo, Harris.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Scruton, Blair, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Wardill, Oakes, Dagger, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis.