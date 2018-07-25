Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Huddersfield Giants have could climb from eighth to fifth if they win and other results go in their favour

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 27 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants have added teenager Jake Wardle to their squad for Friday's visit of Wakefield Trinity.

Australian full-back Jake Mamo is the man to make way from the team that won 32-18 at Castleford in their previous Super League outing.

Wakefield make one change to the squad that thrashed Hull FC 72-10 on Sunday to secure a top-eight finish.

Head coach Chris Chester has centre Joe Arundel back from long-term injury and he replaces Mason Caton-Brown.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Wardle.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.