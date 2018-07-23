Danny McGuire, James Greenwood and Mose Masoe: Hull KR trio could miss Hull FC derby through suspension

Danny McGuire could miss the derby with Hull FC after making contact with a match official

Hull KR could go into Friday's derby with city rivals Hull FC without senior players Danny McGuire, James Greenwood and Mose Masoe through suspension.

The trio were all charged by the Rugby Football League match review panel following Friday's 34-20 defeat by Warrington Wolves at Craven Park.

McGuire and Greenwood received a one-match penalty notice, while Masoe has a two-match suspension charge.

Rovers do have the option of challenging the sanctions.

Half-back McGuire was pulled up on a Grade A charge of making contact with a match official.

Back-rower Greenwood was deemed to have made Grade B dangerous contact in a tackle on Stefan Ratchford, while prop Masoe was handed his Grade C penalty notice for the manner of his challenge on Daryl Clark.

Although head coach Tim Sheens will be without the three players for the third competitive derby of the campaign, Rovers are guaranteed a 10th-placed finish and two home games in the Qualifiers section of the Super 8s.

Hull FC are currently fifth in the table but can be caught by one of Wakefield, Catalans or Huddersfield if they fail to win the final regular-season game before the split.