Phil Ford: Rugby's 'Rubber Man'

BBC Sport sits down with Phil Ford who 30 years ago starred for the Great Britain rugby league team during their tour of Australia.

The only Welshman in the squad was dubbed 'the Rubber Man' by the Australian media due to his elusive side-stepping skills, which helped him score a brace of tries during the three Test series.

Ford, whose brother Steve played union for Wales, enjoyed a distinguished league career before returning to the 15-a-side code in south Wales and running in tries for Pontypridd in the Welsh Premiership.