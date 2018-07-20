Adam Milner: Castleford hooker spurns NRL interest to sign new three-year deal

Adam Milner has played more than 200 games for Cas since making his debut in 2010

Highly-rated Castleford hooker Adam Milner has agreed a new three-year contract at The Jungle.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to Australia's NRL having established himself as a key player in Daryl Powell's side.

Milner, who will stay at Cas until 2021, has scored two tries and two assists as the Tigers have established a top-four place this season.

"It's tempting when NRL clubs come in declaring their interest," Milner said.

"I sat down with my agent at the end of last season and we thought there was an opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream of mine and go challenge myself in the NRL, but Cas have been good and have been very patient with me, and I'm really happy I have signed and got my future sorted here."

On Thursday, Leeds star Ryan Hall announced he will join the Sydney Roosters at the end of the season, while Sam and Tom Burgess, James Graham and Gareth Widdop already play in Australia.

"It is rare these days in Super League for a club to be able to keep their top talent from the lure of the NRL, and yet that is precisely what we have done in securing Adam's signature on a new long-term contract," said Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells.

"I think it sends a clear and bold statement about our ambitions as a club and I am delighted that Adam will now move into the best years of his career as a Castleford Tiger."