Ryan Hall: Leeds Rhinos and England winger to join Sydney Roosters

Ryan Hall has scored 35 tries in 38 appearances for England

Leeds Rhinos and England winger Ryan Hall has agreed a two-year deal with National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2019 season.

England's all-time leading try-scorer, 30, has won won six Grand Finals, scoring 231 tries and playing 327 times for Leeds since his debut in 2007.

But earlier this week he revealed his intention to leave the club.

Sydney recruitment boss Adam Hartigan described Hall as "a natural finisher blessed with size, speed and strength."

Hartigan added: "We believe that Ryan will be a terrific fit within our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to the club later this year."