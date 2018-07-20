Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (Sun)

Chris Huby last played for Wakefield Trinity in their 25-22 defeat by Huddersfield on 20 May

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Sunday, 22 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity have made one change to the 19-man squad named for their 20-20 draw against Leeds Rhinos for the visit of Hull FC on Sunday.

Craig Huby comes in for Anthony England after being on the sidelines for a couple of months because of injury.

Hull FC winger Fetuli Talanoa will return for the visitors after a spell out with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Albert Kelly (head) and Jake Connor (leg) both drop out after defeat by St Helens in their last game.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone ,Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Logan, Turgut, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris.