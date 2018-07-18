Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Widnes Vikings (Fri)

Jimmy Keinhorst had a loan spell with Widnes Vikings earlier this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 20 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back centre Jimmy Keinhorst from a hamstring injury as they look to end their nine-match winless run in Super League.

Matt Parcell (elbow) is included but Brett Ferres (knee) misses out.

Widnes Vikings will be without Stefan Marsh after he picked up an injury in the defeat by Hull KR on Saturday.

Tom Olbison also picked up a knock in the game but is included in the squad as the Vikings look to secure their first league win since March.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, Ashall-Bott, Buckley, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hauraki, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Walker, Whitley.