Super League: Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (Fri)

Jamie Ellis has scored one try in 14 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 20 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes three changes to the side that beat Salford last week.

Jamie Ellis, Nathan Massey and Lewis Peachey come in for Joe Wardle (ankle), Gadwin Springer and Tuoyo Egodo.

Huddersfield Giants, who will secure their place in the Super 8s with victory, make one alteration after last week's impressive win against Wigan.

Prop Ukuma Ta'ai comes in for Jake Wardle as the Giants look for their fifth victory in six games.

Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Peachey, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts, Webster.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English.