Super League: Wigan Warriors v St Helens

From the section

Joe Greenwood's form for St Helens earned him a move to Gold Coast Titans in the NRL

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 19 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ex-St Helens back-rower Joe Greenwood could face his former club for Wigan after recovering from injury, while centre Dan Sarginson also returns.

New signing Chris Hankinson is also included but injuries rule out centre Oliver Gildart, skipper Sean O'Loughlin and half-back George Williams.

St Helens are forced into one change, with injured back-rower Zeb Taia replaced by Jack Ashworth.

Justin Holbrook's Super League leaders have won their past 12 games.

Wigan (from): Tomkins, Davies, Sarginson, Powell, Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, Bateman, Tautai, Isa, Escare, Marshall, Navarrete, Hamlin, Woods, Kibula, Paisley, Greenwood, Hankinson.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba

Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor (pictured), 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba.

Shaun Wane will choose his Warriors side from:

1. Sam Tomkins, 2. Tom Davies, 3. Dan Sarginson, 7. Sam Powell, 8. Tony Clubb, 9. Thomas Leuluai, 10. Ben Flower, 14. John Bateman, 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Willie Isa, 20. Morgan Escare, 22. Liam Marshall, 25. Romain Navarrete, 30. Gabriel Hamlin, 34. Josh Woods, 36. Samuel Kibula, 39. Liam Paisley, 40. Joe Greenwood, 41. Chris Hankinson.