Chris Hankinson: Wigan Warriors sign centre from Swinton Lions

Chris Hankinson scored 225 points in 51 games for Swinton Lions

Wigan Warriors have signed centre Chris Hankinson from Championship side Swinton Lions on a deal until 2020.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions, joins the Super League club with the option of a further year.

"I'm absolutely made up with signing for the team I've grown up watching as a kid," Hankinson said.

"I can't wait to get stuck in and a do a job for the club. It will be a great story to tell."

Wigan currently have backs Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, Liam Forsyth and Joe Burgess out injured.

But executive director Kris Radlinski said: "This hasn't been a rushed decision, as we've been impressed with Chris' ability when we've been tracking our own players in the Swinton set-up this year.

"Chris will be a great addition to the group and we're looking forward to seeing him contribute in the cherry and white very soon."

Hankinson could be involved in Wigan's game against local rivals St Helens on Thursday, subject to clearance by the Rugby Football League.