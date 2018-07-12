Jackson Hastings: Salford Red Devils sign former NRL half-back
Salford Red Devils have signed former Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles half-back Jackson Hastings on a deal until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old, who was released by Manly last month, is awaiting his final visa clearance before joining up with his new side.
Coach Ian Watson told the club website: "He's a huge talent with huge potential.
"He's looking forward to getting over here and getting stuck in."