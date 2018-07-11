Rugby Football League to record losses of £2.09m for 2017

England lost 6-0 to Australia in the World Cup final in December 2017

The Rugby Football League will report losses of £2.09m for 2017.

They said that a loss was "budgeted for" in a year without any home international fixtures, along with sizeable investment in infrastructure and the international set-up.

The RFL said that the autumn Test series against New Zealand and "improved commercial deals" should see them record a surplus in 2018.