Josh Griffin: Hull FC centre signs new two-year contract extension

Josh Griffin has been on the winning side 25 times in his 44 competitive games with Hull FC

Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has signed a new two-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League club until the end of 2021.

The 28-year-old previously played for Salford Red Devils and joined the club on a three-year deal starting in 2017.

"I'm massively pleased to get the deal done. Being out of contract at the end of next year, it's not something that I was necessarily expecting," he said.

"But the club have approached me and I'm happy to sign."

Griffin has scored eight tries in 44 appearances for the Black and Whites, including five tries this season.

He becomes the fourth Hull FC player to commit themselves to the club after Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello and Jake Connor all signed new deals.