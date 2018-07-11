Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Ian Watson's Salford Red Devils side are bidding for their seventh Super League win of the season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Struggling Salford Red Devils host in-form Castleford Tigers in Super League on Friday (20:00 BST).

Edward Chamberlain could make his second start for the hosts, after featuring in Sunday's loss at Hull KR.

Castleford, who are third in the table, make two changes from the squad that beat Leeds Rhinos 42-10.

Joe Wardle and Kieran Gill replace Nathan Massey and Jamie Ellis for the visitors, who are nine points off leaders St Helens.

Salford Red Devils (from): So'u, Lui, Kopczak, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.

Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Watts, Wardle, Webster.