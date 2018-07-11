Super League: Hull FC v St Helens

Jordan Abdull has been sidelined since Hull FC's loss at Catalans in April

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 13 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC stand-off Jordan Abdull returns to their squad for the first time since he broke his leg in April for Friday's visit of St Helens in Super League.

Jansin Turgut and Jordan Lane also come in for Brad Fash and Jez Litten for the hosts, but Jamie Shaul (foot) remains out and Sika Manu is suspended.

Leaders St Helens, who are six points clear at the top of the table, will be bidding for their 12th straight win.

The visitors bring in Ryan Morgan in place of Matty Costello.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Paea, Logan, Turgut, Lane, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.