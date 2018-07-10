Super League: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Steve McNamara
Catalans head coach Steve McNamara has been in charge since June 2017
Betfred Super League
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons will bid for an eighth win in 10 Super League games when they travel to fourth-placed Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

The home side change two, as Harvey Livett and Ben Pomeroy replace Dominic Crosby and Morgan Smith.

Catalans have named an unchanged squad after winning 35-18 at Wakefield Trinity last Saturday.

The two sides are separated in the table by eight points, with Dragons in seventh place.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Brown, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Goudeman, Drinkwater, Edwards.

