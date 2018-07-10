James Clare: Castleford Tigers winger signs contract extension

James Clare signed a one-year contract when he rejoined Castleford last December

Castleford Tigers winger James Clare has extended his contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old rejoined the Tigers from Leigh in December and has scored four tries in eight Super League games.

"James has done a great job since he has come back from injury," coach Daryl Powell told the club website.

"He started the season pretty well but has gone to another level in his last two performances and I'm confident he will continue to improve."