Tuimoala Lolohea: Leeds Rhinos sign Wests Tigers half-back for next season

Tuimoala Lolohea
Tuimoala Lolohea played in the Tonga team that reached the 2017 World Cup semi-final

Leeds Rhinos have signed Wests Tigers half-back Tuimoala Lolohea on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old Tonga international will join the Headingley side from his Australian club for the 2019 season.

"I am really excited, it is a long way from home but a different challenge for me and something I am looking forward to," he told the Leeds website.

"I want to be part of the Rhinos team and I can hopefully bring my energy to the game over there."

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "We are delighted to have captured a player of the quality of Tui for next season.

"It is rare in the modern game for any Super League club to sign an international class 23-year-old from the NRL and I am sure he will be a popular addition to our squad."

