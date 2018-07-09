Blake Austin: Warrington Wolves sign stand-off from Canberra Raiders

Blake Austin has made 80 appearances for Canberra Raiders

Warrington Wolves have signed stand-off Blake Austin from National Rugby League (NRL) side Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal from 2019.

The 27-year-old joined the Raiders for the 2015 season and has scored 42 tries in 114 appearances in the NRL.

"No one I've spoken to had a bad word to say about the club. I'm stoked I get the chance to come over," he said.

"My partner and I have always wanted to experience England and Super League, and can't wait to embrace the Wolves."

Before he joined the Raiders, Austin played for Penrith Panthers before a one-season spell at Wests Tigers in 2014.

"I've watched him closely for a number of years," head coach Steve Price said.

"He has an outstanding running game and is always a threat with the ball in his hand. He's a big body so hard to handle with electric footwork.

"I feel he is going to be a quality signing for our club and I'm excited to be able to work with Blake next year."