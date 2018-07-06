Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend returns as director of rugby

Ex-England captain and Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has returned to the Super League club as director of rugby.

The 37-year-old will take charge of his first game on Sunday when struggling Leeds face Castleford, while James Lowes has been named first-team coach.

Leeds won seven Super League titles while Sinfield was their captain.

Sinfield spent 18 years with Leeds before crossing codes to play for rugby union side Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016.

Leeds sacked Brian McDermott on Monday after seven successive Super League defeats and Huddersfield's win against Hull FC on Thursday sent the defending champions into the bottom four in the table.

After his retirement, Sinfield joined the Rugby Football League in their England performance unit.

Sinfield, who also won three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups as a player with Leeds, will continue to work for the RFL one day per week until his contract expires at the end of the year.

More to follow.