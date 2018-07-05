Daryl Powell: Castleford Tigers coach not interested in Leeds Rhinos vacancy

Daryl Powell has been Castleford Tigers coach since May 2013

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has said he is not interested in the coaching vacancy at Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos sacked Brian McDermott on Monday following seven successive Super League defeats.

Powell, 52, played for Leeds before spending two years as coach at Headingley between 2001 and 2003.

"I'm really happy with what we're doing here and I'm contracted until the end of 2020. I want to achieve something special here," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've done a lot of really high quality things but, aside from the League Leaders' Shield, we haven't won anything and my burning ambition is to win the Challenge Cup or Grand Final."

He added: "There's an obvious connection, but ultimately nobody has contacted me and I'm really happy doing what I'm doing here."

Former Leeds player David Furner is the favourite to take over the reigning Super League champions.

Powell coached the Australian, who is currently assistant coach at NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, during his time with Leeds and believes he would be a good fit for the job.

"He was an ultimate professional as a player and no doubt he's the same as a coach. I've no doubt he'd be a good appointment for Leeds," Powell said.