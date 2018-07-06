Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Kevin Sinfield won seven Super League Grand Finals with Leeds Rhinos as a player

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 8 July Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes one change to the team that lost at Catalans Dragons, with Greg Eden coming in for Kieran Gill.

Adam Milner (back) is expected to be fit to play.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield will take charge of the side for the first time.

The ex-Rhinos captain took over on Friday after Brian McDermott was sacked on Monday following their seventh successive Super League defeat.

Captain Stevie Ward returns to the side after missing the last two weeks with concussion.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Ellis, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Watts, Webster.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.