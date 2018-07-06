Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils

Will Dagger has made five appearances for Hull Kingston Rovers this season, last playing against Wigan on 25 May
Will Dagger has made five appearances for Hull Kingston Rovers this season, last playing against Wigan on 25 May
Betfred Super League
Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sun, 8 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull Kingston Rovers have made two changes from their 37-10 win against Huddersfield Giants for the visit of Salford Red Devils.

Lee Jewitt and Chris Clarkson make way for Will Oakes and Will Dagger in Rovers' 19-man squad.

Salford Red Devils make three changes following a 30-14 defeat by Warrington in their last game.

Josh Jones, Tyrone McCarthy and Levy Nzoungou come in for Kris Welham, Jack Littlejohn and George Griffin.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Oakes, Dagger, Tickle, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Johnson, Sa'u, Lui, Tomkins, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.

Referee: G Hewer

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching
Judo - Fun Respect & Friendship

Judo Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired