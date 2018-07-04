Super League: St Helens v Widnes Vikings

St Helens winger Regan Grace took his try haul for the season to 11 with a brace in the narrow win over Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 6 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens' top try scorer Ben Barba is fit after going off with a knee problem in last weekend's win over Wakefield.

Barba avoided a ban after being charged only with a minor grade A offence, while Adam Swift, Kyle Amor and Matty Costello come in for Ryan Morgan, Matty Smith and Jack Ashworth.

Bottom club Widnes visit the leaders boosted by the signing for next season of ex-Wigan centre Anthony Gelling.

The Vikings are now five points adrift of Hull KR at the foot of the table.

They cannot now avoid finishing in the bottom four and are bound for the Qualifiers after last weekend's 12th consecutive league defeat.

But although Widnes are yet to win under interim coach Francis Cummins, they gave fifth-placed Hull FC a real scare last weekend.

Last time out:

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Widnes (from): Hanbury, Marsh, Inu, Runciman, Mellor, Gilmore, Dudson, Gerrard, Houston, Whitley, Craven, Olbison, Wilde, Leuluai, Walker, J Chapelhow, H Heremaia, Hauraki, Buckley.