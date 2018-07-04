Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Warrington forward Ben Westwood was up against fellow veteran Sean O'Loughlin in last month's 23-0 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory
Betfred Super League
Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 6 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan are without prop Romain Navarrete, who serves a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous tackle in last weekend's 46-8 win at home to Leeds.

Morgan Escare is free to play, having avoided suspension after being charged only with a minor grade A offence.

Warrington forward Benny Westwood, 36, is set for his 500th career appearance.

With Ben Murdoch-Masila and Ben Pomeroy both sidelined, Wire have England internationals Stefan Ratchford and Chris Hill back in their squad.

Second-placed Wigan start the night two points better off than third-placed Warrington, who have a massively inferior points difference of 110 to 238.

Wire, who knocked Wigan out of the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage a month ago, have three former Cherry and Whites in their ranks - Kevin Brown, Jack Hughes and Dom Crosby.

Last time out:

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Field, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Powell, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Wigan scrum-half Sam Powell came up against Harvey Livett (left) and Mike Cooper in last month's Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Warrington
Wigan scrum-half Sam Powell is set to make his 150th appearance for the club

